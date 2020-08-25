Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 288,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

