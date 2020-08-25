Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.