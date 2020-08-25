Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Clearshares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $4,955,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,776,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,188. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $232.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

