Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $21.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 287,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

