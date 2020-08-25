Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 311,808 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

