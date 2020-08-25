Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. 13,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

