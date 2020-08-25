Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 47.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,408. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

