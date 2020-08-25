Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after buying an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,896,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $215,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,042,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.