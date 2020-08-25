Childrens Place Inc Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLCE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 210,329 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 178,221 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

