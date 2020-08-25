Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

CVX opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

