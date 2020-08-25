Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. 69,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,813,546. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

