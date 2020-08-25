Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

