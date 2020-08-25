Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.