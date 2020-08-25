Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
