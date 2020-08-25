Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

