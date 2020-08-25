Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Sells $437,578,641.28 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $437,578,641.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. 4,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 145.55 and a beta of 1.61. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

