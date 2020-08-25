CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) is scheduled to be releasing its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect CENT PUERTO S A/S to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. On average, analysts expect CENT PUERTO S A/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $372.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

