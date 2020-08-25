CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.60

News articles about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CEMATRIX stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,378. CEMATRIX has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.27.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

