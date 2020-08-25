Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.30 Million

Brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to report $92.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the lowest is $88.70 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $81.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $358.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $372.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 265,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,069 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 154.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 167.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 133,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

