CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

CABGY stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

