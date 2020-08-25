Capital One Financial Weighs in on Valaris plc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Valaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valaris from $0.10 to $0.06 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

VALPQ stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

