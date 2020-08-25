Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,648 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after acquiring an additional 963,319 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,046,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,727,000 after acquiring an additional 647,048 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.