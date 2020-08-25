Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,690 shares of company stock worth $1,333,403 and have sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.