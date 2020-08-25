Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

