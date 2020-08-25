CalAmp’s (CAMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CalAmp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CalAmp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,998 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.