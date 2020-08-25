Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

