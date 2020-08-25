Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 75.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

CBT opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.71. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

