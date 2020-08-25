BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BWX has a fifty-two week low of A$1.96 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.72 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of $433.63 million and a PE ratio of 38.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.71.

In other news, insider David Fenlon 105,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

