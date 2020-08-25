Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.47 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

