Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.40 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,467 ($32.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,937.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 21.76 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,317 ($30.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Peter Ventress acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

A number of research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.05).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

