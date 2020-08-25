BTC Lite (BTCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,062.23

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $50,062.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.54 or 0.05766117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014139 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

