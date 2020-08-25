Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Brunswick by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

