BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday.

DOO traded up C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$67.52. 336,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.87. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 50.92.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

