Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NYSE:BIP opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -573.18 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

