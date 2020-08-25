Brokers Set Expectations for GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GOCO. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

GoHealth stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.