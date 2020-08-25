Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

