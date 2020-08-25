Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $165.63 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $165.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.