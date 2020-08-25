Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) PT at GBX 3,908.82

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,908.82 ($51.08).

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.01) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Davy Research lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.25), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,492.23).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,656 ($47.77) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,412.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

