Brokerages Set TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Target Price at $42.08

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.
AMTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
