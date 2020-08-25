Brokerages Set TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Target Price at $42.08

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

