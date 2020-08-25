Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $24.59

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.59.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.