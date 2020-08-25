Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Target Price at GBX 254

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLA stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is 198.20%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,999 shares of company stock valued at $27,560,120.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.