Brokerages Set Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Price Target at €122.44

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.24 ($147.34).

Several analysts have recently commented on SIE shares. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE traded up €3.34 ($3.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €119.28 ($140.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,227 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €96.71. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.