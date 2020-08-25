Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $79.00

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

