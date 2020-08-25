Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $118.76

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.76.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $121.08 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Motco increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

