Brokerages Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Target Price at €62.86

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.86 ($73.95).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAH3 shares. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of PAH3 traded up €0.66 ($0.78) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €51.84 ($60.99). The stock had a trading volume of 390,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.67 and its 200 day moving average is €49.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 12-month high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.