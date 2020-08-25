Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Target Price at $28.75

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several research analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
