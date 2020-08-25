Brokerages Set Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $73.58

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,023. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.05. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

