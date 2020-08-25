Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target at $171.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

LBRDK traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $140.82. 843,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,442. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

