Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,707.14

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,707.14 ($35.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JMAT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,377 ($31.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 20.77 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,294 ($43.04). The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,275.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,179.63.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.58) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.9996465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of GBX 31.13 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 42.39%.

In related news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,054 ($26.84) per share, with a total value of £49,296 ($64,413.96). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,152 ($28.12) per share, for a total transaction of £387.36 ($506.15). Insiders have purchased 2,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,684 over the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

