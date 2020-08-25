Brokerages Set Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $19.07

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market cap of $629.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

