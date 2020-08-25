Brokerages Set HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Target Price at €40.93

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.00 ($48.24).

HLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €40.26 ($47.36) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

